How internal medicine physician wages stack up by practice setting

Internal medicine physicians earn the highest annual salary when working in medical and diagnostic laboratories, according to the most recent compensation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average internal medicine physician salary across all settings is $242,190 a year, but the salary fluctuates based on duties and practice setting.

The top-paying internal medicine practice settings and their average yearly compensation:

1. Medical and diagnostic laboratories: $282,590

2. Offices of physicians: $278,790

3. Psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals: $273,690

4. Home healthcare services: $273,180

5. Local government, excluding schools and hospitals: $252,300