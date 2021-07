Waimalu, Hawaii-based Pali Momi Medical Center reportedly is the first in the state to acquire an AI image-guided interventional endoscopy system.

The hospital adopted the E-View.AI interventional endoscopy system, Omega Medical Imaging said July 28.

The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography fluoro system E-View.AI is used in image-guided endoscopic procedures and reduces radiation exposure to patients and staff.