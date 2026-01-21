GI procedure pay: What’s up, what’s down for the 5 most common services

Office-based endoscopy procedures would see an average 16% increase in Medicare payment in 2026, while ASCs and hospital outpatient departments would face an average 8% cut, according to a report from the American College of Gastroenterology.

Here’s a breakdown of which procedures are seeing payment increases by site of care and which are seeing decreases:

What’s up:

Office-based physician payment for diagnostic colonoscopy (CPT 45378) would increase $50.99, a 16% increase in 2026.

Office-based physician payment for colonoscopy with biopsy (CPT 45380) would rise $66.91, a 16% increase.

Office-based physician payment for colonoscopy with lesion removal (CPT 45385) would increase $66.93, a 15% increase.

Office-based physician payment for esophagogastroduodenoscopy biopsy (CPT 43239) would increase $63.00, an 18% increase.

Office-based physician payment for esophagogastroduodenoscopy dilation under 30 millimeters (CPT 43249) would increase $194.01, a 20% increase.

What’s down