GI Alliance kicks off 2020 & more: 7 GI industry key notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Dallas-based GI Alliance waited until March to ring in the new year, but did so in a big way by acquiring Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio.

Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini Group is changing half of its plant to produce disinfectant gel it will donate to hospitals and healthcare organizations.

WVU Medicine in Morgantown, W.Va., is postponing elective and nonemergent surgeries and gastroenterology procedures from March 18 to May 15.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists is building a 30,000-square-foot medical office building near its corporate headquarters.

The Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Charitable Foundation opened up nominations for the 2020 Sherman Prize, which recognizes individuals who have worked to improve outcomes for patients living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Motus GI is moving its corporate headquarters from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the greater Boston area in the second quarter of this year to support commercial efforts for its Pure-Vu colon cleansing system.

Exero Medical has appointed British gastrointestinal surgeon Charles Knowles to its scientific advisory board.

