Gastroenterology and private equity in 2026: 5 notes 

Private equity’s presence in gastroenterology in 2026 is beginning to look different than it has in previous years as deals slow down in volume but grow in size.

At the same time, PE groups and GI stakeholders alike continue to respond to new waves of regulatory reforms shaping the scope and impact of PE activity in the space.

Here are five notes on the status of PE in GI in 2026:

1. According to a new study published by Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology in January, between 2013 and 2023, PE firms acquired 114 outpatient gastroenterology practices, encompassing 1169 clinical sites nationwide…That includes 854 clinics, 266 endoscopy centers, and 49 infusion centers.”

2. These sites encompassed approximately 2675 physicians and advanced practice providers.

3. In total, about 14% of all GI clinical sites nationwide are now affiliated with PE-backed platforms.

4. The study found that PE firms were also less likely to acquire practice in lower income communities. Practices in zip codes with the lowest income levels were about 60% less likely to be acquired than those in wealthier areas, indicating that firms tend to prioritize markets with strong commercial payer ixes and higher rates of elective procedures.

5. Despite continued consolidation efforts and increased ownership of independent centers by corporate entities, independent GI practices may still have an advantage in an increasingly complex and opaque healthcare system.

“As consolidation accelerates, patients are increasingly gravitating toward independent practices that are accessible, efficient and physician-led rather than embedded in complex health systems,” Gurneet Bedi, MD, a gastroenterologist and advanced endoscopist at GastroFlorida (Clearwater) told Becker’s. “AI will further highlight operational inefficiencies and reward organizations that can move quickly and adapt. Health systems that partner thoughtfully with independent practices, rather than defaulting to acquisition or control, will be better positioned to meet patient expectations and deliver sustainable value.”