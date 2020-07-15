Gastroenterologist income offers down 7.7% in 2019-20 — 6 insights

Gastroenterologists were the 13th most-requested specialists from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, according to Merritt Hawkins' "2020 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives and the Impact of COVID-19."

Sixty-five of the 3,251 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies in the one-year period were for gastroenterologists.

For 2019-20, income offered to gastroenterologists was down 7.7 percent year over year. Six insights on average income offered to gastroenterologists over the years:

Note: Figures only include base salary or guaranteed income.

1. 2019-20: $457,000

2. 2018-19: $495,000

3. 2017-18: $487,000

4. 2016-17: $492,000

5. 2015-16: $458,000

6. 2014-15: $455,000

More articles on healthcare:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.