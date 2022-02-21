Gastric polyps: 5 insights from a 10-year analysis 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Gastric polyps, asymptomatic lesions found in the upper gastrointestinal tract, are found in 1 percent to 3 percent of esophagogastroduodenoscopies, according to a study published Feb. 19 in BMC Gastroenterology.
The study analyzed 18,496 consecutive patients undergoing EGDs over a 10-year period.
Five insights:
- Gastric polyps were found in 0.5 percent of reviewed upper endoscopies.
- The most common location of the polyps was in the fundus.
- Forty-nine percent of the polyps were smaller than 5 mm.
- The polyp was unique in 76 percent of cases.
- Hyperplastic polyps were the most common, followed by sporadic fundic gland polyps.