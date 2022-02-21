Gastric polyps: 5 insights from a 10-year analysis 

Gastric polyps, asymptomatic lesions found in the upper gastrointestinal tract, are found in 1 percent to 3 percent of esophagogastroduodenoscopies, according to a study published Feb. 19 in BMC Gastroenterology.

The study analyzed 18,496 consecutive patients undergoing EGDs over a 10-year period. 

Five insights: 

  1. Gastric polyps were found in 0.5 percent of reviewed upper endoscopies. 
  2. The most common location of the polyps was in the fundus.
  3. Forty-nine percent of the polyps were smaller than 5 mm.
  4. The polyp was unique in 76 percent of cases.
  5. Hyperplastic polyps were the most common, followed by sporadic fundic gland polyps.

