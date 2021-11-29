Florida GI center adds AI-driven colonoscopy system

The Center for Digestive Endoscopy-Orlando (Fla.) onboarded GI Genius, an artificial intelligence system used to identify colorectal polyps, West Orlando News reported Nov. 27.

The GI Genius processes images in real time with 99.7 percent sensitivity, allowing early detection of lesions. The FDA granted de novo clearance for the device in April.

The system offers a 30 percent increase in lesion detection compared to colonoscopies alone, according to West Orlando News.