FDA grants interchangeable status to biosimilar Cyltezo 

FDA approved Cyltezo as the first interchangeable biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases, the agency said Oct. 18.

The FDA originally approved Cyltezo in 2017. Now, pharmacists can substitute it for AbbVie's Humira without needing a prescriber to change the prescription.

Cyltezo, a tumor necrosis factor blocker, is approved to treat several diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis.

Cyltezo is the second interchangeable biosimilar product approved by the agency.