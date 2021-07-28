Exact Sciences' Q2 revenue up 62%: 4 notes

Exact Sciences reported an increase in second-quarter revenue, including a 101 percent jump in screening revenue compared to the same period last year.

Four takeaways from the company's financial report:

1. Revenue in the second quarter was $434.8 million, up 62 percent from the same period last year.

2. Net loss was $176.92 million, or $1.03 per share.

3. Screening revenue, which includes Cologuard tests, increased 101 percent to$263.9 million.

4. Precision oncology revenue was $137.8 million, a 34 percent increase compared to the same time last year. COVID-19 testing revenue was $33.1 million, down 4 percent for the same period.