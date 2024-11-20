Dr. Sita Chokhavatia named to ACG board of governors

Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Health System gastroenterologist Sita Chokhavatia, MD, has been elected to the American College of Gastroenterology board of governors, according to a Nov. 20 report from TapIntoRidgewood.

ACG governors are elected annually by members and fellows and serve a term of three years. Dr. Chokhavatia will oversee a group of more than 75 other governors across the U.S. and abroad.

Dr. Chokhavatia is board certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and geriatric medicine and has been practicing for over 30 years.





