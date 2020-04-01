COVID-19 updates for gastroenterologists & more: 7 GI company key notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies from the past week:

The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy provided guidance around how gastroenterologists should perform procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

The U.S. Multi-Society Task Force made a series of recommendations around endoscopic removal of colorectal cancer lesions. Read more.

The FDA warned clinicians the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, may be transmitted in fecal samples during fecal microbiota transplants. Read more.

CRH Medical lost its board chairman after Dr. Anthony Holler resigned from the board March 19 to focus on "other business matters."

Exact Sciences withdrew its first-quarter and full-year financial projections because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and joined a public-private partnership to increase COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity in Wisconsin.

Takeda partnered with Evox Therapeutics in a deal worth $882 million to develop up to five rare disease programs.

Motus GI gained CE Mark approval for its GEN2 Pure-Vu System, a colonoscopy device designed to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon.

