Cedars-Sinai expands IBD program abroad with $1.8M grant

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai received a $1.8 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to expand its prehabilitation program for inflammatory bowel disease to hospitals in Israel.

The 10-week program, originally developed at Cedars-Sinai, aims to improve surgical outcomes and reduce complications for IBD patients. It provides pre- and post-surgical interventions, including dietary support, mental health services and physical therapy, according to a Jan. 22 news release.

The expanded initiative will be developed in partnership with Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv and two additional Israeli hospitals. As part of the grant, patient materials will be created in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic and Hebrew, to support diverse populations.

Cedars-Sinai previously received $1.25 million from the Helmsley Charitable Trust in 2022 to support early development of the program. The current expansion will help evaluate the protocol’s effectiveness in non-English-speaking healthcare environments and potentially support its future adoption in other international settings.