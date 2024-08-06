Bayhealth to launch Delaware's 1st adult GI fellowship program

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth has earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for its new adult fellowship program.

The program would be the first adult GI fellowship in the state, according to a July 31 news release from the health system. It will offer participants exposure to GI disorders, endoscopic procedures and research opportunities.

With its accreditation, Bayhealth is eligible to participate in the National Resident Matching Program.

The three-year fellowship program will launch with two students in July and will be open to its full capacity of six students by 2028, the release said.





