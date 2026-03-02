Atlanta GI practice to pay $4.75M for false claims allegations 

Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates agreed to pay $4.75 million to resolve allegations that it received kickbacks in exchange for referrals of gastrointestinal pathology services, as well as performed medically unnecessary GI pathology services, according to a March 2 news release from the Justice Department.
What happened?
- In approximately May 2017, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates contracted with Advanced Pathology Solutions, a pathology laboratory located in Little Rock, Ark., to construct and operate a limited-capacity pathology laboratory in Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates’ office.
- In exchange for various benefits from Advanced Pathology Solutions related to the setup and ongoing operations of the in-house lab, including unlawful remuneration in exchange for patient referrals, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates agreed to exclusively refer patients to the laboratory, the release said.
- Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates also allegedly performed and billed for medically unnecessary special stains using a blanket or reflex ordering process without a pathologist first reviewing a routine stain and determining whether additional special stains were needed for the particular patient, and without justification in the medical record.
- Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and Advanced Pathology Solutions terminated their relationship in or around May 2020, according to the release.