ASC vs. HOPD costs for 5 most common gastroenterology procedures

Here are the national average costs of five common gastrointestinal procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, according to Medicare's price lookup tool.

1. Small intestinal endoscopy

ASC

Total cost: $850

Patient pays: $169

Physician fee: $161

Facility fee: $689

Medicare pays: $679

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $1,786

Patient pays: $357

Physician fee: $161

Facility fee: $1,625

Medicare pays: $1,428

2. Colonoscopy, flexible with biopsy

ASC

Total cost: $728

Patient pays: $144

Physician fee: $204

Facility fee: $524

Medicare pays: $582

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $1,240

Patient pays: $247

Physician fee: $204

Facility fee: $1,036

Medicare pays: $992

3. Colonoscopy with lesion removal, snare technique

ASC

Total cost: $781

Patient pays: $155

Physician fee: $257

Facility fee: $524

Medicare pays: $625

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $1,293

Patient pays: $258

Physician fee: $257

Facility fee: $1,036

Medicare pays: $1,035

4. Diagnostic colonoscopy

ASC

Total cost: $589

Patient pays: $117

Physician fee: $188

Facility fee: $401

Medicare pays: $470

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $981

Patient pays: $195

Physician fee: $188

Facility fee: $793

Medicare pays: $784

5. Colorectal cancer screening, high-risk individual

ASC

Total cost: $589

Patient pays: $0

Physician fee: $188

Facility fee: $401

Medicare pays: $551

Hospital outpatient departments

Total cost: $981

Patient pays: $0

Physician fee: $188

Facility fee: $793

Medicare pays: $943