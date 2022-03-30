ASC vs. HOPD costs for 5 most common gastroenterology procedures

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are the national average costs of five common gastrointestinal procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, according to Medicare's price lookup tool.
ASC
Total cost: $850
Patient pays: $169
Physician fee: $161
Facility fee: $689
Medicare pays: $679
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $1,786
Patient pays: $357
Physician fee: $161
Facility fee: $1,625
Medicare pays: $1,428
2. Colonoscopy, flexible with biopsy
ASC
Total cost: $728
Patient pays: $144
Physician fee: $204
Facility fee: $524
Medicare pays: $582
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $1,240
Patient pays: $247
Physician fee: $204
Facility fee: $1,036
Medicare pays: $992
3. Colonoscopy with lesion removal, snare technique
ASC
Total cost: $781
Patient pays: $155
Physician fee: $257
Facility fee: $524
Medicare pays: $625
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $1,293
Patient pays: $258
Physician fee: $257
Facility fee: $1,036
Medicare pays: $1,035
ASC
Total cost: $589
Patient pays: $117
Physician fee: $188
Facility fee: $401
Medicare pays: $470
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $981
Patient pays: $195
Physician fee: $188
Facility fee: $793
Medicare pays: $784
5. Colorectal cancer screening, high-risk individual
ASC
Total cost: $589
Patient pays: $0
Physician fee: $188
Facility fee: $401
Medicare pays: $551
Hospital outpatient departments
Total cost: $981
Patient pays: $0
Physician fee: $188
Facility fee: $793
Medicare pays: $943