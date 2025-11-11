5 systems expanding GI care 30 days

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have opened new gastroenterology and endoscopy clinics as well as expanded services, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 7:

  1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health opened its first system-owned gastroenterology practice. 
  2. St. Luke’s Health–The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital launched advanced gastrointestinal endoscopy services in collaboration with Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Advanced Endoscopy. 
  3. AdventHealth Tampa hospital, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, opened a center for interventional endoscopy, which will serve the Tampa Bay region.
  4. Beverly Hills Gastroenterology, part of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, opened a new office in Beverly Hills, Calif.
  5. Granville Health System opened the Granville Health System Endoscopy Center in Oxford, N.C.

