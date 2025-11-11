5 systems expanding GI care 30 days

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have opened new gastroenterology and endoscopy clinics as well as expanded services, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 7:

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health opened its first system-owned gastroenterology practice. St. Luke’s Health–The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital launched advanced gastrointestinal endoscopy services in collaboration with Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Advanced Endoscopy. AdventHealth Tampa hospital, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, opened a center for interventional endoscopy, which will serve the Tampa Bay region. Beverly Hills Gastroenterology, part of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, opened a new office in Beverly Hills, Calif. Granville Health System opened the Granville Health System Endoscopy Center in Oxford, N.C.