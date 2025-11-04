Valley Health opens 1st GI specialty clinic

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health has opened its first system-owned gastroenterology practice.

Valley Health Gastroenterology began seeing patients in September and is led by Dale Holly, MD, who was named medical director for gastroenterology. He is joined by Abdullahi Musa, MD, and nurse practitioner Colleen Nappi, DNP, according to a Nov. 3 system news release.

The clinic diagnoses and treats a range of gastrointestinal conditions, including gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, pancreatitis and fatty liver disease.

The practice offers both standard screenings such as colonoscopy and advanced procedures, with Dr. Musa performing endoscopic ultrasound and other minimally invasive diagnostics for cancers of the esophagus, stomach, pancreas and small intestine.