5 physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology

Here are five of the many physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology:

Ashis Barad, MD.

Dr. Barad, a pediatric gastroenterologist, was named the first chief digital and transformation officer at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery. Dr. Barad has more than 18 years of clinical and medtech experience. At HSS, he will lead technology and digital operations and partner with leaders to optimize care delivery.

Joseph Cassara, MD.

Dr. Cassara, chief medical officer of Louisville, Colo.-based Gastroenterology of the Rockies, was named as the groups' president of the board. Dr. Cassara has worked as a physician for over 20 years and over 16 years as a board-certified gastroenterologist focused on advanced therapeutics. He has championed healthcare solutions that prioritize patient-centered outcomes in digestive health.

Ronald Hsu, MD.

Dr. Hsu is the medical director at Sutter Roseville (Calif.) Endoscopy Center Gastroenterology and the Northern California governor of the American College of Gastroenterology. Dr. Hsu recently joined Becker's to discuss how he and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, which has recently established an ASC division and expanded across Northern California, now host quarterly GI best practices meetings.

"The purpose is for all of us to share the various best practices that each institution has in their own facility and to implement them at other locations to address concerns. It allows representatives to share their concerns and ask the other representatives for advice on how to address them," Dr. Hsu told Becker's.

Darrell Pardi, MD.

Dr. Pardi is the chair of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, which was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report. WIth more than 32 years of experience, Dr. Pardi has extensive expertise in pancreatic disease.

Gottumukkala Raju, MD.

Dr. Raju, an endoscopist and a professor of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, developed a standardized endoscopy technician program at the hospital. He helped create the 35-hour, evening curriculum course alongside an advisory group of physicians, nurses, endoscopy technicians, educators and other industry partners.