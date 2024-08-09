Gastroenterology of the Rockies taps board president

Louisville, Colo.-based Gastroenterology of the Rockies has named Joseph Cassara, MD, its chief medical officer, as president of the board.

Dr. Cassara has advised the board since 2022 when he began at the practice, according to an Aug. 8 press release.

Dr. Cassara has worked as a physician for over 20 years and over 16 years as a board-certified gastroenterologist focused on advanced therapeutics.

He has championed healthcare solutions that prioritize patient-centered outcomes in digestive health, according to the release.

As board president and CMO, Dr. Cassara will collaborate with health system partners, clinical practitioners and executive leadership to cultivate positive patient outcomes.