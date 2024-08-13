Gastroenterologist named chief digital and technology officer at Hospital for Special Surgery

Ashis Barad, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist, was named the first chief digital and transformation officer at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

He will begin the role Sept. 10, according to an Aug. 13 news release. Dr. Barad has more than 18 years of clinical and medtech experience. At HSS, he will lead technology and digital operations and partner with leaders to optimize care delivery.

He previously worked as chief digital and information officer at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.

HSS Associate Chief Information Officer Elizabeth Perlman will also succeed Chief Information Officer Jamie Nelson. Ms. Pearlman will report to Dr. Barad.