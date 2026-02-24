5 new GI devices to know in 2026

As gastroenterology shifts further toward advanced outpatient care, a new wave of devices is expanding what can be treated endoscopically, and how efficiently practices can operate.

From tools that enable single-step tumor resection and dissolvable pancreatic stents to swallowable weight-loss balloons, noninvasive liver tumor therapy and AI-powered front-desk automation, these technologies aim to reduce procedural burden, eliminate follow-up interventions and improve patient access.

Here are five GI devices and technologies to know that could influence case mix, workflow design and strategic planning in 2026:

Full-thickness resection device used for tumor removal: Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health completed its first full-thickness resection device procedure after identifying a neuroendocrine tumor during a routine screening colonoscopy.

The device enables single-step removal of deeper layers of the gastrointestinal wall with clip-based closure to help avoid open surgery. The patient was discharged the same day without complications. Christopher Marshall, MD, and Jaroslav Zivny, MD, performed the procedure with colleagues in the division of gastroenterology.

Biodegradable pancreatic stent eliminates need for removal procedure: Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care gastroenterologists performed the first U.S. procedure using Archimedes, an FDA-approved biodegradable pancreatic stent. The device, used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, treats patients with pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer and related conditions. Unlike traditional stents, Archimedes dissolves in about 12 days, eliminating the need for a follow-up removal procedure.

Swallowable Allurion gastric balloon system receives FDA premarket approval: The FDA granted premarket approval for the Allurion gastric balloon system, a swallowable weight loss device that requires no surgery, endoscopy or anesthesia.

The capsule expands into a balloon in the stomach and self-empties after about four months; a second capsule can be administered two months after the first passes. The device is designed for use during a 15-minute office visit and provides a four-month treatment period from a single administration. Outside the U.S., it has been used in more than 200,000 patients.

Edison Histotripsy system used for noninvasive liver tumor treatment: Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health became the first health system in Kentucky to treat a patient using histotripsy, a noninvasive ultrasound-based therapy for liver tumors.

The procedure uses the Edison Histotripsy system to deliver image-guided sonic beam therapy that destroys tumor tissue through controlled micro-bubble activity. Unlike traditional liver tumor treatments, the technology avoids heat, radiation, needles and incisions. UofL Hospital is one of only 89 hospitals worldwide offering the system, which provides an outpatient option that can be used alone or in combination with other liver cancer treatments.