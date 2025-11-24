4 data breaches affecting GI practices in 2025

Here are four gastroenterology groups that experienced data security incidents this year:

1. Albany (N.Y.) Gastroenterology Consultants notified the Maine Attorney General in September about a data breach impacting more than 57,000 individuals.

2. A ransomware group known as Sinobi claimed responsibility for the Aug. 20 hack of Pittsburgh Gastroenterology Associates.

3. Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas, now known as Harlingen-based Texas Digestive Specialists, reported a data breach affecting up to 41,521 patients.

4. Albany (N.Y.) Gastroenterology Associates filed a data breach notice with the attorney general of Vermont in January.