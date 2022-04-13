10 hospitals with most IBS diagnoses

Listen
Cleveland Clinic diagnosed the most irritable bowel syndrome cases in 2021, according to data firm Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare analyzed hospitals' claims data to calculate their total number of primary IBS medical claims in 2021.
Here are the top hospitals, followed by number of diagnoses:
- Cleveland Clinic: 9,803
- University Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.): 5,623
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City): 1,696
- Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston): 1,136
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor): 1,076
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center-Burlington (Mass.): 1,050
- University of Michigan Health-West (Wyoming): 940
- John Sealy Hospital (Galveston, Texas): 803
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood, N.J.): 792
- Cincinnati Children's Burnet Campus: 759