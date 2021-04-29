10 GIs to know

Here are 10 gastroenterologists to know:

Suneal Agarwal, MD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston). Dr. Agarwal's professional interests include celiac and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, colorectal cancer screening and endoscopic ultrasound. He's a member of several organizations including the American College of Gastroenterology and American Association of Liver Diseases.

Frank Anderson, MD. Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital. Dr. Anderson treats conditions including celiac disease, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease and Wilson's disease. He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center.

Raymond Chung, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Chung is the director of hepatology and the liver center. He's known for his research in viral hepatitis, and he led work defining biomarkers and gene markers for people at high risk for liver disease and cancer.

Christopher DiMaio, MD. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Dr. DiMaio is the director of therapeutic endoscopy. His research interests include pancreatic cancers and novel endoscopic techniques to diagnose and treat it.

Jonathan Erlich, MD. GI Solutions of Illinois (Chicago). Dr. Erlich has a passion for managing inflammatory bowel disease and has done research about IBD care. He received his medical degree from the University of Chicago and completed his residency at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Sujoy Ghorai, MD. Western Washington Medical Group (Everett, Wash.). Dr. Ghorai grew up in Alabama and completed his residency at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Montgomery. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.

Irena Maier, MD. Atrius Health (Newton, Mass.). Dr. Maier's clinical interests include gastroenterological malignancies and esophageal disorders. She joined Atrius Health in 2004.

Rossana Moura, MD. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.). Dr. Moura received her medical degree from Federal Fluminense University in Brazil and completed her residency at Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami. She also received fellowship training at Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Stephen Rudolph, MD. Fairview Health Services (Minneapolis). Dr. Rudolph received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. He completed his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center, also in Minneapolis.

Kara Sullivan, MD. Mankato (Minn.) Clinic. Dr. Sullivan joined Mankato Clinic in 2013 and specializes in esophageal, stomach, intestinal, liver and pancreatic disorders and colon cancer prevention. She received her medical degree from Vermillion-based University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

