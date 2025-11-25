10 GI tech, AI updates to know

Here are 10 updates on gastroenterology technologies and AI programs that are advancing the industry forward, as reported on by Becker’s this year.

Olympus joined forces with Revival Healthcare Capital to launch Swan EndoSurgical, a new company focused on developing robotic technology that could transform gastrointestinal care. Medical technology company PAVmed signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Durham, N.C.-based Duke University to license a multimodality endoscopic probe designed to detect and treat advanced esophageal precancer. Robotic-assisted surgery is emerging as a viable and increasingly adopted option for emergency colorectal procedures, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. A study at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center aims to determine the usability of connecting Medtronic’s GI Genius endoscopy module with Apple Vision Pro. Artificial assistance chatbot DeepSeek showed success in passing a gastroenterology board examination. The American Gastroenterological Association partnered with healthcare startup incubator MATTER to launch an inaugural incubator focused on GI startups. Fujifilm released two new gastroscopes — the EG-840T and the EG-840TP — as part of its next-generation 800 series. Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois partnered with Athelas to implement its AI-powered RCM services. Nanosonics received FDA De Novo clearance for its new Coris system, a technology designed to improve the cleaning of flexible endoscopes and reduce infection risk. Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based St. Luke’s Hospital added Medtronic’s GI Genius module.