10 GI tech, AI updates to know

Here are 10 updates on gastroenterology technologies and AI programs that are advancing the industry forward, as reported on by Becker’s this year.
- Olympus joined forces with Revival Healthcare Capital to launch Swan EndoSurgical, a new company focused on developing robotic technology that could transform gastrointestinal care.
- Medical technology company PAVmed signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Durham, N.C.-based Duke University to license a multimodality endoscopic probe designed to detect and treat advanced esophageal precancer.
- Robotic-assisted surgery is emerging as a viable and increasingly adopted option for emergency colorectal procedures, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
- A study at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center aims to determine the usability of connecting Medtronic’s GI Genius endoscopy module with Apple Vision Pro.
- Artificial assistance chatbot DeepSeek showed success in passing a gastroenterology board examination.
- The American Gastroenterological Association partnered with healthcare startup incubator MATTER to launch an inaugural incubator focused on GI startups.
- Fujifilm released two new gastroscopes — the EG-840T and the EG-840TP — as part of its next-generation 800 series.
- Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois partnered with Athelas to implement its AI-powered RCM services.
- Nanosonics received FDA De Novo clearance for its new Coris system, a technology designed to improve the cleaning of flexible endoscopes and reduce infection risk.
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based St. Luke’s Hospital added Medtronic’s GI Genius module.