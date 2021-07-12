10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 GIs to know:

Emad Abuhamda, MD. Holy Cross Medical Group (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Dr. Abuhamda earned two medical degrees from Kuwait University and the University of Jordan and completed a residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He also completed two fellowships with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Daniel Behin, MD. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): Dr. Behin earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark and completed his residency and fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center. Deborah Bethards, MD. Penn State Health Medicine (Hershey, Pa.): Dr. Bethards earned her medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She completed her residency and fellowship at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey. Eric Choi, MD. Riverside (Calif.) Medical Clinic: Dr. Choi earned his medical degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. He completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and a fellowship at the Scripps Clinic in San Diego. He completed a second fellowship at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Peter Draganov, MD. University of Florida Health (Gainesville): Dr. Draganov earned his medical degree from the Medical Academy of Sofia in Bulgaria. He completed a residency and fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Kristin Fiorino, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Dr. Fiorino earned her medical degree from Rutgers University's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, formerly a part of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She completed her residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a fellowship at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dawn Francis, MD. Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville): Dr. Francis received her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. She completed a residency and fellowship with Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic. Eric Gaumnitz, MD. UW Health (Madison, Wis.): Dr. Gaumnitz earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He completed a residency and fellowship with UW Health. Eric Pollack, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.): Dr. Pollack earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in Ithaca, N.Y. He then completed a residency at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and a fellowship at New York University, both in New York City . Esperance Schaefer, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Dr. Schaefer earned her medical degree from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. She then completed her residency and fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.