10 gastroenterologists to know

Ten GIs to know:

Dilpesh Agrawal, MD. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Dr. Agrawal received his medical degree from B.J. Medical College in India. He then completed a residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and a fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Carl Colton, MD. Florida Digestive Health Specialists (Port Charlotte). Dr. Colton earned his medical degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Davey Deal, MD. Coliseum Health System (Macon, Ga.). Dr. Deal earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Ga. He completed his residency at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon and a fellowship at Palmetto Health, which merged under Prisma Health, in South Carolina. Fadlallah Habr, MD. Rhode Island Hospital (Providence). Dr. Habr earned his medical degree from the Lebanese University School of Medicine, now known as the Faculty of Medical Sciences, in Lebanon. He then completed residencies at the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and Rhode Island Hospital/the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I. He also completed a fellowship at the Alpert Medical School at Brown University. Gail Herzig, MD. Emerson Hospital (Acton, Mass.). Dr. Herzig earned her medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. She completed a residency and fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Frederick Kogan, MD. Banner Health (Peoria, Ariz.). Dr. Kogan received his medical degree from the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. David Landy, MD. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center. Dr. Landy earned his medical degree and completed a residency at Emory University in Atlanta. He then completed his fellowship at University of Florida Health Sciences Center in Jacksonville. Diana Riera, MD. Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Riera earned her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla and completed a residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Eva Sotil, MD. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. Dr. Sotil earned her medical degree from Universidad De Navarra Facultad De Medicina in Spain. She completed her residency and fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She completed a second fellowship at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago. Gloria Sze, MD. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Sze earned her medical degree from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. She completed a residency and fellowship at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.