1 in 6 colon cancer patients have hereditary gene mutations, study finds

One in 6 patients with colorectal cancer have an inherited cancer-related gene mutation which likely predisposed them to the disease, according to a Mayo Clinic study.

About 16 percent of the 361 tested patients with colorectal cancer had the gene mutation. The study, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, strengthens evidence that the cancer can be passed through generations by family genes.

The patients were tested with a sequencing panel that included more than 80 cancer-causing or predisposing genes, while standard colorectal cancer panels include 20 or fewer.

Researchers discovered that 60 percent of the genetic mutation cancer cases would not have been detected using the standard guideline-based approach, highlighting that uncovering inherited genetic mutations using broader gene panels could lead to earlier colorectal cancer detection and management.

The study also found that 1 in 10 patients had modifications in their medical or surgical therapy based on the genetic findings.

