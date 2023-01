Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has been named the top cardiology program in the state by hospital quality reviewer Carechex, according to a Jan. 24 report from NBC/Fox affiliate WTOV9.

Weirton was also named in the top 100 of interventional coronary care programs nationwide by Carechex.

The award is based on a scoring system that takes into account inpatient quality performance across acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.