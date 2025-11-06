UChicago Medicine AdventHealth adds interventional cardiologist

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular has added Subeer Wadia, MD.

Dr. Wadia is a cardiologist with clinical interests in interventional cardiology, adult congenital heart disease, structural and congenital interventions and endovascular medicine/peripheral vascular disease, according to an Oct. 31 news release from AdventHealth.

He has completed multiple advanced fellowships, including Cardiovascular Disease at UCLA Medical Center, Interventional Cardiology at Scripps Clinic and Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Interventions at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center/Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Wadia will provide care to patients at AdventHealth locations in Bolingbrook, Hinsdale and La Grange, Ill., the release said.