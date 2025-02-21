The imminent cardiologist shortage: 10 things to know

Currently, 35,707 cardiologists practice in the U.S., with the majority specializing in general cardiology.

However, that number is expected to decline as current physicians age out of practice and demand for specialists continues to rise, according to a Medicus white paper published Feb. 20.

Here are 10 things to know about impending cardiology shortages:

1. Currently, nearly 50% of U.S. counties lack access to a cardiologist, leaving 22 million Americans without access to specialized cardiac care.

2. Heart disease has remained the leading cause of death in the United States since the 1950s.

3. A shortage of 8,650 cardiologists is projected by 2037.

4. Cardiologist demand is expected to far outpace supply, year over year.

5. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates 5% job growth in cardiology by 2033.

6. In counties without a cardiologist, the average patient travels 87.1 miles to receive care.

7. Around 60% of cardiologists are older than 55.

8. In the next decade, cardiac inpatient procedures are expected to rise by 8%, while outpatient procedures will rise by 25%.

9. States with the fewest cardiologists per capita include Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and South Dakota.

10. Here is a breakdown of practicing cardiology specialists: