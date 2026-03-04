Texas hospital completes 1st TriClip procedure 

UT Health Tyler (Texas) has completed its first TriClip transcatheter edge-to-edge repair procedure to treat tricuspid regurgitation.

The minimally invasive procedure, performed by interventional cardiologist Ajay Pachika, MD, uses Abbott’s TriClip system to clip together part of the tricuspid valve leaflets, reducing blood backflow on the heart’s right side. The device is inserted through the femoral vein, offering a nonsurgical option for patients who are not candidates for open-heart surgery, according to a March 3 news release.

Tricuspid regurgitation occurs when the valve between the right atrium and ventricle fails to close properly. If left untreated, it can lead to atrial fibrillation, heart failure or death.

The TriClip system, approved by the FDA in 2024, is designed specifically for the tricuspid valve’s complex anatomy. The device adds a new treatment option to the health system’s structural heart program, which also offers transcatheter aortic valve replacement), and MitraClip and Watchman device implantations.