Societies issue road map to restart elective cardiac cases

Sixteen cardiovascular societies drafted guidance practices can use to restart elective cases, Medscape reports.

What you should know:

1. The guidance takes a phased approach to reintroducing elective care and covers several types of procedures.

2. The societies developed seven guiding principles to follow when reintroducing care:

Collaborate with public health officials and health systems to ensure it's safe to begin performing elective procedures

Create a transparent collaborative plan for COVID-19 testing and draft policies around personal protective equipment use before reintroducing procedures

Expect different regions to be at different response levels as the pandemic progresses

Use different invasive procedures and diagnostic tests in response to the COVID-19 response level

Minimally invasive procedures with shorter lengths of stay are preferable if both options have similar efficacy and safety

Use less-invasive testing or alternative imaging if both tests are similarly effective

Maintain extra capacity in case of a second surge in COVID-19 cases

3. The report also includes a table detailing three levels of response, which the societies noted was created to give maximum flexibility when moving between levels in a region.

View the full guidance here.

