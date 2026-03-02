Rutgers to unveil preventive cardiology program

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson Medical School is debuting a preventive cardiology program in partnership with Newark, N.J.-based Rutgers Health and West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

The initiative will integrate preventive cardiology, cardiac genetics and sports cardiology into a unified academic model. James Mills, MD, associate professor of medicine and director of general and preventive cardiology, is helping lead the effort, according to a Feb. 27 news release.

The program will expand access to specialized care for genetically mediated conditions, such as familial hypercholesterolemia, which can cause early heart attacks and may require intensive treatment.

The program will train cardiologists to address cardiovascular risk through early detection, lifestyle interventions and family-based assessments.