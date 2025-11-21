Revere Health to scale back cardiac procedures amid staffing losses 

A shortage of cardiology providers at Provo, Utah-based Revere Health has prompted the system to reduce heart care services across Utah County, according to a Nov. 20 Salt Lake City Tribune report.

By December, only two physicians and two advanced practice providers in the county will remain, down from more than two dozen in August who served about 20,000 patients. Revere Health has closed satellite cardiology offices in Richfield, Delta, Nephi, Mount Pleasant and American Fork.

Starting Dec. 5, the network will no longer offer ablations, pacemaker or defibrillator implants or device follow-ups. Patients will be referred to Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem or Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

Revere spokesperson Bob Freeze told the Tribune the shift reflects a national trend of cardiologists leaving private practice for hospital-based positions, citing economic and reimbursement pressures.