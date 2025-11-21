Providence Sacred Heart pauses heart transplants due to staffing gaps

Spokane, Wash.-based Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has temporarily paused its heart transplant program due to a staffing shortage.

Providence is helping patients transition to other transplant centers, ensuring they retain their accrued time on the donor waitlist. Patients in the evaluation phase will continue receiving care as referrals are transferred, according to a Nov. 20 news release shared with Becker’s.

Providence cardiologists will continue to care for waitlisted patients and previous transplant recipients. The pause does not affect the hospital’s other cardiology or transplant services,, the release said.