Physician pays $6.75M, settles unneeded procedures allegations: 4 details

An Orland, Fla.-based cardiologist paid millions to settle allegations he performed unnecessary ablations and vein stent procedures, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 15.

Four details:



1. Ashish Pal, MD, is accused of performing ablation and stent procedures on the veins of patients that were outside accepted medical practice standards. Many of the procedures were performed by ultrasound technicians outside of their scope of practice, according to the federal government.



2. Dr. Pal allegedly overstated the degree of reflux and diameter of the veins and falsely documented patients' symptoms to justify billing for the procedures, according to the Justice Department.



3. Dr. Pal paid $6.75 million to resolve the allegations.



4. Dr. Pal and his practice, Interventional Cardiology & Vascular Consultants, entered into an integrity agreement with the Office of the Inspector General to complete training and reporting requirements.