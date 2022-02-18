Phoenix cardiologist has treated more than 500 COVID-19 long-haulers

The aftermath of contracting COVID-19 can negatively affect heart health, but one cardiologist has been at the forefront of treating those patients, according to a 12 News article.

People who have had COVID-19 show an increased risk of cardiovascular disease across several categories 30 days after infection, according to a study from Nature Medicine.

Sarika Desai, DO, cardiologist and CEO of Arizona Heart 360 in Phoenix, told 12 News that she has treated more than 500 long-haul COVID-19 patients.

In addition to heart problems, Dr. Desai has seen patients with chronic diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain.

"This virus has been interesting in that sometimes patients recover within three months, and then low and behold, within three to six months they display some odd symptoms like this," Dr. Desai told 12 News. "So of course we don't know how long it lasts, or how these episodes can function entirely, but certainly we can try to keep them at bay."

Dr. Desai aims to help fellow doctors who have been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines and help patients return to their everyday lives.