PeaceHealth 1st in Oregon to earn American College of Cardiology designation

Springfield, Ore.-based PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend has become the first hospital in the state to receive the American College of Cardiology's Certified Transcather Valve Center designation.

The certification honors the facility for meeting the highest standards as determined by the ACC for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and Mitraclip procedures, according to an April 6 news release.

TAVR and Mitraclip procedures are less invasive alternatives to open heart repair or replacement.

The first TAVR was performed at the PeaceHealth facility in 2012, and since then, surgeons have performed more than 1,200.