Parkersburg Cardiology adds MRI technology

Parkersburg (W.Va.) Cardiology Associates has added a cardiac MRI machine to its practice, according to a Feb. 13 report from NBC affiliate WTAP.

The MRI can be used for secondary prevention in patients with heart problems.

"Cardiac MRIs have been offered at higher institutions at tertiary care centers, and to have it here in the mid-Ohio Valley in our backyard is going to keep our patients local and close to home rather than being referred out to other institutions," Kristopher Pfirman, DO, advanced imaging cardiologist, told WTAP.