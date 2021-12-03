Oklahoma cardio ASC group joins Assured Healthcare Partners to fuel growth

Oklahoma City-based Cardiovascular Health Clinic is partnering with New York City-based healthcare investment firm Assured Healthcare Partners, the firm said in a Nov. 15 news release.

The Oklahoma practice provides care through eleven locations across the state. With the partnership and a rebranding to the name Cardiovascular Health Partners, the practice will expand to locations across the Central and Southern U.S., according to the release.

"We chose AHP due to their deep healthcare experience combined with their impressive track record in scaling physician practice platforms in a quality manner," CHC co-founder Dwayne Schmidt, MD, said in the report.

Merritt Healthcare Advisors acted as CHC's banking adviser, according to the release. McGuireWoods and McDermott Will & Emery provided legal counsel to AHP and CHC, respectively.