Novant Health expands rural heart clinic

Elkin, N.C.-based Novant Health Cardiology has expanded its clinic as it aims to increase access to heart and vascular care for patients in the region.

The upgrade includes hiring two new clinicians, doubling the number of exam rooms and adding diagnostic services such as echocardiograms and vascular ultrasounds. A nuclear stress test room and a procedure space for vein conditions are expected to open in 2026, according to a Nov. 3 health system news release.

The clinic, part of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, is one of 16 outpatient cardiology locations operated by the health system.