Cardiologist named chief medical officer of biotech company

San Francisco-based Braveheart Bio, a clinical-stage biotech company, has appointed Emil deGoma, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Dr. deGoma, a cardiologist, joins Braveheart Bio from Tourmaline Bio, where he served as senior vice president of medical research, according to a March 26 news release from Braveheart Bio.

As chief medical officer, Dr. deGoma will lead the company’s clinical strategy, medical affairs and engagement with the medical and scientific communities.

Dr. deGoma completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at Stanford (Calif.) University. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

Braveheart Bio is developing therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related cardiovascular conditions, the release said.

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