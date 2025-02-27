New York Cardiology practice reports patient data breach

Oneida-based Central New York Cardiology reported a data breach impacting patient addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, diagnosis/condition information, health insurance information, provider names, treatment information and financial account information.

An investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed the practice's systems between Dec. 26 and 30, according to a Feb. 13 notice from Central New York Cardiology.

In response to the attack, CNYC hired a third-party specialist to investigate. The practice has also implemented additional security measures, according to the notice.

The practice did not disclose how many patients were affected but said it plans to directly notify at risk patients following additional investigation.