Modern Vascular opens 1st wound care clinic

Healthcare company Modern Vascular opened its first wound care clinic in Southaven, Miss., according to a May 26 news release.

The new location is an addition to Modern Vascular's existing 14 clinics that treat peripheral artery disease, but it will focus on the treatment of chronic wounds caused by PAD, diabetes, venous insufficiency, pressure ulcers, trauma and minor burns.

The wound care clinic is located above the company's existing Southaven clinic and will begin seeing patients June 7.

Leading the clinic is Jessica Brown, who has more than 15 years of nursing experience and certification in wound care. She completed a Master of Science in nursing degree from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Ill., as a family nurse practitioner.

Modern Vascular is based in Phoenix, Ariz., and has clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia.