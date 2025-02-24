Missouri cardiologist dies at 90

Missouri cardiologist Lenard Politte, MD, died on Feb. 20 at 90, according to a Feb. 23 report from the Columbia Missourian.

Dr. Politte cared for patients in Columbia, Mo., for more than 62 years. He left private practice in 2000 and began meeting with cardiology fellows at MU Health Care's University Hospital.

Before beginning his practice, Dr. Politte spent two years as a military doctor in Washington and Vietnam.

He went on to establish and work in private practice for 30 years.

He served as president of the Medical School Foundation, president of the Medical School Alumni Organization, a trustee of Stephens College and a board member of First National Bank, the Boone Hospital Foundation and the Missouri Heart Institute Foundation.