Mercy opens cardiac catheterization lab in Washington

Mercy Hospital Washington in Washington, Mo., has opened an expanded cardiovascular catheterization lab as part of a $10 million project first announced in January 2024.

The expansion added a third procedure suite, additional pre- and post-procedure rooms and upgrades to existing procedure rooms with updated equipment, according to a March 12 Mercy news release. The project was designed to help the hospital meet growing demand for cardiovascular services in the region.

Mercy leaders marked the opening with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event also included recognition of John Mohart, Mercy executive vice president and chief operating officer, for his role in expanding cardiology services in the community. Dr. Mohart performed the first heart catheterization in Washington in 2005, according to the announcement.The celebration also coincided with the hospital’s 100th year of service in Washington, including 50 years operating as Mercy.