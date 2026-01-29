Joint Commission, ACC launch cardiac care certifications: 4 things to know

The Joint Commission has teamed up with the American College of Cardiology and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons to develop new cardiac certification programs, according to a Jan. 29 news release from The Joint Commission.
Here are four things to know:
- The certification will be informed by three patient registries.
- Hospitals and healthcare organizations that perform TAVR procedures and seek the certification will utilize the same data they submit to the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, the ACC CathPCI Registry and the STS/ACC TVT Registry.
- The ACC CathPCI Registry assesses the characteristics, treatments and outcomes of cardiac disease patients who receive diagnostic catheterization and/or percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
- The STS/ACC TVT Registry monitors patient safety and real-world outcomes related to transcatheter valve replacement and repair procedures.