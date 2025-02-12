Indiana cardiology practice to relocate

Batesville, Ind.-based Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute is relocating to a different practice location in Batesville, according to a Feb. 12 report from WRBI.

Currently, the institute's cardiology staff treats patients at Margaret Mary Health's main campus in Batesville.

Cardiologists at The Christ Hospital diagnose and treat a variety of cardiac conditions including aortic aneurysm, heart attack, heart failure, high blood pressure, pulmonary hypertension and vascular disease.

The move is effective Feb. 24, the report said.